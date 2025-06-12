PRIVACY POLICY - DRAFT





Last Updated: February 27, 2025

Thank you for choosing to use the Egg Harbor Cafe application. This Privacy Policy explains how information about you is collected, used, and disclosed by Egg Harbor Cafe ("we," "us," or "our") when you use our mobile application ("App").





1. INFORMATION COLLECTION

Information You Provide to Us

When you use our App, we may collect information that you provide directly, including:





Personal information (such as your name, email address, phone number)

Payment information (processed securely through our payment processor)

Delivery address information

Order history and preferences

Account login credentials

Feedback, survey responses, and communication with our customer service





Information Collected Automatically

When you use our App, we may automatically collect information about your device and usage, including:





Device information (such as device type, operating system, and browser type)

App usage data (such as features accessed, time spent on the App)

Location information (with your permission)

IP address and other network identifiers





2. DATA PROCESSING AND STORAGE

All data collected through the Egg Harbor Cafe App is processed and stored by Toast, Inc., our technology service provider. Toast processes this information on our behalf pursuant to our instructions and in compliance with this Privacy Policy.

3. USE OF INFORMATION

We use the information we collect to:





Process and fulfill your orders

Provide and maintain our services

Improve and personalize your experience

Send you transaction confirmations, updates, and promotional materials

Respond to your comments and questions

Analyze usage patterns to improve our App

Protect against fraudulent or unauthorized transactions

Comply with legal obligations





4. SHARING OF INFORMATION

We may share your information with:





Toast, Inc., who processes and stores all data collected through our App

Third-party service providers who perform services on our behalf (payment processing, delivery services, etc.)

Professional advisors, such as lawyers, auditors, and insurers

Government bodies when required by law or to protect our rights

Business partners in connection with offers or promotions (with your consent)





We do not sell your personal information to third parties.

5. YOUR CHOICES AND RIGHTS

You may have certain rights regarding your personal information, including:





Accessing, correcting, or deleting your information

Withdrawing consent (where applicable)

Opting out of marketing communications

Requesting a copy of your data

Restricting certain types of processing





To exercise these rights, please contact us using the information in the "Contact Us" section below.





6. DATA SECURITY

We implement appropriate technical and organizational measures to protect your personal information. However, no method of transmission or storage is 100% secure, and we cannot guarantee absolute security.





7. DATA RETENTION

We retain your personal information for as long as necessary to fulfill the purposes outlined in this Privacy Policy, unless a longer retention period is required or permitted by law.





8. CHILDREN'S PRIVACY

Our App is not intended for children under 13, and we do not knowingly collect information from children under 13. If we learn we have collected personal information from a child under 13, we will delete that information.





9. CHANGES TO THIS POLICY

We may update this Privacy Policy from time to time. The updated version will be indicated by the "Last Updated" date and will be effective as soon as it is accessible. We encourage you to review this Privacy Policy regularly.





10. CONTACT US

If you have questions about this Privacy Policy or our privacy practices, please contact us at:





Egg Harbor Cafe

2201 Waukegan Rd, Ste 255

Bannockburn IL 60015-1517

United States

Legal@Eggharborcafe.com

+1 (331) 871-9033





Note: This is a placeholder privacy policy. Before implementing, please consult with a legal professional to ensure compliance with applicable laws and regulations, including but not limited to GDPR, CCPA, and other relevant privacy laws based on your operational jurisdiction.