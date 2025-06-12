PRIVACY POLICY - DRAFT
Last Updated: February 27, 2025
Thank you for choosing to use the Egg Harbor Cafe application. This Privacy Policy explains how information about you is collected, used, and disclosed by Egg Harbor Cafe ("we," "us," or "our") when you use our mobile application ("App").
1. INFORMATION COLLECTION
Information You Provide to Us
When you use our App, we may collect information that you provide directly, including:
Personal information (such as your name, email address, phone number)
Payment information (processed securely through our payment processor)
Delivery address information
Order history and preferences
Account login credentials
Feedback, survey responses, and communication with our customer service
Information Collected Automatically
When you use our App, we may automatically collect information about your device and usage, including:
Device information (such as device type, operating system, and browser type)
App usage data (such as features accessed, time spent on the App)
Location information (with your permission)
IP address and other network identifiers
2. DATA PROCESSING AND STORAGE
All data collected through the Egg Harbor Cafe App is processed and stored by Toast, Inc., our technology service provider. Toast processes this information on our behalf pursuant to our instructions and in compliance with this Privacy Policy.
3. USE OF INFORMATION
We use the information we collect to:
Process and fulfill your orders
Provide and maintain our services
Improve and personalize your experience
Send you transaction confirmations, updates, and promotional materials
Respond to your comments and questions
Analyze usage patterns to improve our App
Protect against fraudulent or unauthorized transactions
Comply with legal obligations
4. SHARING OF INFORMATION
We may share your information with:
Toast, Inc., who processes and stores all data collected through our App
Third-party service providers who perform services on our behalf (payment processing, delivery services, etc.)
Professional advisors, such as lawyers, auditors, and insurers
Government bodies when required by law or to protect our rights
Business partners in connection with offers or promotions (with your consent)
We do not sell your personal information to third parties.
5. YOUR CHOICES AND RIGHTS
You may have certain rights regarding your personal information, including:
Accessing, correcting, or deleting your information
Withdrawing consent (where applicable)
Opting out of marketing communications
Requesting a copy of your data
Restricting certain types of processing
To exercise these rights, please contact us using the information in the "Contact Us" section below.
6. DATA SECURITY
We implement appropriate technical and organizational measures to protect your personal information. However, no method of transmission or storage is 100% secure, and we cannot guarantee absolute security.
7. DATA RETENTION
We retain your personal information for as long as necessary to fulfill the purposes outlined in this Privacy Policy, unless a longer retention period is required or permitted by law.
8. CHILDREN'S PRIVACY
Our App is not intended for children under 13, and we do not knowingly collect information from children under 13. If we learn we have collected personal information from a child under 13, we will delete that information.
9. CHANGES TO THIS POLICY
We may update this Privacy Policy from time to time. The updated version will be indicated by the "Last Updated" date and will be effective as soon as it is accessible. We encourage you to review this Privacy Policy regularly.
10. CONTACT US
If you have questions about this Privacy Policy or our privacy practices, please contact us at:
Egg Harbor Cafe
2201 Waukegan Rd, Ste 255
Bannockburn IL 60015-1517
United States
Legal@Eggharborcafe.com
+1 (331) 871-9033
Note: This is a placeholder privacy policy. Before implementing, please consult with a legal professional to ensure compliance with applicable laws and regulations, including but not limited to GDPR, CCPA, and other relevant privacy laws based on your operational jurisdiction.